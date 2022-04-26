Badminton Asia Championships 2022 | Setback for India as HS Prannoy injured, Treesa & Gayatri also pull out

Today at 12:47 PM
After a grueling European phase of the BWF tour, HS Prannoy has withdrawn from the Badminton Asia Championships 2022, which will begin on April 26. The World No. 23 competed in the Korea Open Super 500 last month, but was unable to put on a solid performance, losing in the first round.
Prannoy, on the other hand, was in terrific form during the European circuit in March, reaching the quarterfinals of the German Open 2022 and winning a silver medal at the Swiss Open Super 300, losing in the final to Indonesia's Jonatan Christie, 21-12, 21-18.
Prannoy announced his withdrawal via social media, stating that he experienced a ‘small injury' at the Swiss Open and has therefore opted to skip the Manila event in order to focus on training for the forthcoming Thomas Cup Finals, which will begin on May 8th in Bangkok, Thailand.
Apart from Prannoy, the seasoned doubles duo of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy will not compete at the Badminton Asia Championships due to an injury sustained by Sikki Reddy during the BAI Selection Trials in New Delhi. They will also be unable to compete in the Uber Cup Finals.
In a fresh setback to women's doubles, Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly, the up-and-coming women's doubles pair, have pulled from the Badminton Asia Championships.
By virtue of how the 29-year-old performed in 2022, HS Prannoy was given an exception and included in the Indian squad for the upcoming team events - Thomas Cup, Commonwealth Games, and Asian Games - and didn't have to compete in the BAI Selection Trials despite his ranking being outside the required criteria.
Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, and B.Sai Praneeth are now in the men's singles competition for the Badminton Asia Championships, and they will begin their campaign on April 26th.
