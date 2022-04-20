Sameer Verma eyes a return at Thailand Open after a spate of injuries

"I had some issue with hip muscle and also shoulder. It is not anything serious but I didn't want to take a chance. The competition is tough and you just cannot win matches if you are not 100 percent fit," Sameer told PTI on the sidelines of the trials. "I will take a few weeks' break. I hope to play at Thailand Open." Beginning on April 26, the Indian team will compete in the Asian Badminton Championships, followed by the Thomas and Uber Cups (May 8-15, Bangkok). The Thailand Open Super 500 will take place in Bangkok from May 17 to 22.