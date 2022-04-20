BAI Selection Trials | Priyanshu Rajawat and Aakarshi Kashyap win singles finals, make it to the Indian team

Today at 8:07 PM
Upcoming shuttlers Aakarshi Kashyap and Priyanshu Rajawat won the women's and men's singles titles at the Badminton Association of India Selection Trials on Wednesday, here in New Delhi. As a result, the duo will be picked up in the teams for the upcoming Commonwealth Games and Asian Games 2022.
While Aakarshi won against Ashmita Chaliha 21-10, 17-21, 21-15, Priyanshu lodged his win over Kiran George 21-15, 18-21, 21-10, at the national trials at the IG Stadium Complex.
The women's singles winner, Aakarshi, stayed unbeaten throughout the tournament and will join PV Sindhu in the Indian teams for the upcoming event. On the other hand, Priyanshu will play the men's singles at the Asian Games and Thomas Cup. He won't make it to the CWG team since Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth made it to the team on the basis of their high ranking.
In the men's singles, apart from Priyanshu, the likes of Kiran, Ravi, and Sameer Verma emerged as the men's singles players ranked 1 to 4 in the trials, while Aakarshi was followed by Ashmita, Unnati Hooda, and Aditi Bhatt in women's singles.
The top three women players will also get a chance to represent the nation at the Asian Games and Uber Cup. As far as the mixed doubles is concerned, B Sumeeth Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa staved won against Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto 11-21, 22-20, 21-18. The duo will, in all likelihood be picked for all the events.
Ishaan and Tanisha were second, followed by Pratik Ranade and Akshaya Warnag, and N Sikki Reddy and K Sai Pratheek. In the men's doubles section, as expected, MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila also won their final against Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy 21-6, 25-23. Meanwhile, all the top ranked players from the trials will be selected, the final decision will be made by the selection committee.
