Korea Open 2022 | Kidambi Srikanth and PV Sindhu enter semis with ease

With victories in their respective men's and women's singles matches at the Korea Open 2022 on Friday, PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth progressed to the semi-finals. Sindhu defeated Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan 21-10, 21-16 while Srikanth beat South Korea's Son Wan Ho 21-12, 18-21, 21-12.
Sindhu, who defeated Busanan Ongbamrungphan in the Swiss Open final last month, dominated the match from the opening and took the first game decisively. Despite a stronger effort in the second game, the Thai shuttler was no match for the two-time Olympic medalist, as PV Sindhu strolled to win in 44 minutes. PV Sindhu won her 17th match against Busanan Ongbamrungphan in the 18 occasions the two shuttlers have met.
The Indian badminton ace will likely face world No. 4 An Seyoung of South Korea next, if there is no upset. PV Sindhu had fallen to the South Korean shuttler in the BWF World Tour Finals' summit encounter last year. In the men's singles, Kidambi Srikanth, the world No. 12, had a 4-7 head-to-head record against South Korean Son Wan Ho, who was ranked 78th.
Former world No. 1 Son Wan Ho, who has been out of play for the better part of the previous two years, was defeated by the sixth seed Indian in an hour and two minutes. In the semi-finals, Kidambi Srikanth, a former world No. 1, will face the winner of the match between Indonesia's third seed Jonatan Christie and Thailand's eighth seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn.
In the men's doubles quarter-finals later that day, India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty were defeated by South Korea's Kang Minhyuk and Seo Seungjae 20-22, 21-18, 20-22. In the women's doubles, Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy will face Eom Hye Won and Bo Ryeong Kim of South Korea.
