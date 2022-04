The Popov brothers are here, Team India be wary

The duo, for the ones who keenly follow the sport, would know that relying a lot on deception and speedy cross-court rallies is where their strength lies. Their style of play might sometimes remind the fans of Carolina Marin at her best; of course, a lot of work is left to be done to reach that level, but the raw talent is there for everyone to see. Perhaps, this could be one of the reasons that the French Badminton Federation has roped in Fernando Rivas, long-time coach of Marin, with an eye on the 2024 Paris Olympics. If only Rivas could produce half the magic which he did with Marin, these boys could well be on their way to becoming world-beaters and more.