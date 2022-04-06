Korea Open 2022 | PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth register comfortable win in first round

Today at 8:14 PM
Former world champion PV Sindhu started with a win to sail to the second round of the women's singles even with a win over Lauren Lam of the USA, at the Korea Open 2022, on Wednesday. World no.7 Sindhu beat her opponent, world no.70 Lam 21-15, 21-14, in just 34 minutes, in a lop-sided match.
The Indian ace started well, taking an early lead in the first game 11-6. She did not break a sweat to win the first game and displayed her fine form. Come the second game, Lam played much better and at a stage was almost level with Sindhu at 15-14. But the Indian scored six consecutive points from there to win the match.
This was her victory over the USA player in as many meetings; the duo had first met at the Syed Modi International earlier this year. Sindhu, seeded third, will face world No. 26 Aya Ohori of Japan next.
On the other hand, Kidambi Srikanth too made a winning start against Malaysia's Liew Daren, as he won 22-20, 21-11. He will now face Israel's Misha Zilberman, the world No. 50, next. In the men's doubles, MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila received a walkover from South Korea’s Ba Da Kim and Hee Young Park. They will be up against second seeds Muhammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan from Indonesia in the next round.
Other men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty went past South Korea’s Tae Yang Shin and Wang Chan 21-16, 21-15, while B Sumeeth Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa beat Jun Liang Andy Kwek/Yujia Jin of Singapore by a 21-19, 21-18 in mixed doubles.
World No. 119 women's singles player Sri Krishna Priya Kudaravalli went down 21-5, 21-13 against South Korean second seed and world No. 4 An Seyoung. Prior to this, Lakshya Sen and Malvika Bansodhad also won their respective matches.
