Korea Open 2022 | Lakshya Sen and Malvika Bansod in second round, HS Prannoy exits in first round

It was a mixed day for the Indian shuttlers at the Korea Open 2022, as Lakshya Sen and Malvika Bansod won their respective matches, while HS Prannoy lost his opening match. In fact, the two wins that came India's way were hard-fought battles that went to the third and final game.
Sen, who had won a silver medal at the All England Open last month, went past South Korea’s Choi Ji Hoon 14-21, 21-16, 21-18 in the first round match. This was his second win against the South Korean player, with the Indian winning on both occasions.
It wasn't the best of starts for Lakshya as he was stretched by the opponent, and at one stage the scores were tied at 14-14. Soon after, he lost seven consecutive points to hand the advantage to his opponent. At the start of the second game, the Indian looked in much more control of his game, and won it comfortably.
That also helped him to wrap up the match 21-18, in the third game as well. Now he will be up against Indonesia's Shesar Hiren Rhustavito in the second round.
In the women's singles, Malvika Bansod overcame a higher-ranked opponent from China, Han Yue 20-22, 22-20, 21-10 to sail into the next round. The Indian player lost four consecutive points to concede the first game, but showed excellent temperament to make a comeback in the other two. She will now face the sixth seed Thai shuttler Pornpawee Chochuwong in the second round.
Prior to this, former Asian championships bronze medallist HS Prannoy lost to Malaysia's Cheam June Wei 21-17, 21-7. On the other hand, India's doubles pairs in action too fared poorly. The men's doubles team of Krishna Prasad Garaga-Vishnuvardhan Panjala and Sumeeth Reddy-Navaneeth Bokka also lost their respective first-round matches.
