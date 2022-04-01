Thomas and Uber Cup 2022 | Indian men to play Chinese Taipei in league stages, women to go up against South Korea

Today at 8:42 PM
The draw for the BWF Thomas and Uber Cup Finals 2022 was announced at the Arnoma Grand Bangkok in Thailand on Friday. The tournament is supposed to take place in Bangkok, Thailand, from May 8 to May 15, with a total of 16 nations taking part in the prestigious, yearly tournament.
The Indian men's team, for Thomas Cup, is clubbed alongside fourth seeds in Chinese Taipei, Germany, and Canada. On the other hand, the Indian team for the Uber Cup will be playing their Group D league matches against second seeds South Korea, Canada, and the USA.
Meanwhile, as per the tournament format, only the top two teams will qualify for the knockout stages in the competition. Each tie will have three singles and two doubles matches. As far as the record for the Indian team stands, the country has never won a medal at Thomas Cup, while the women have managed to clinch bronze twice in 2014 and 2016.
In last year's tournament, Indonesia won their 14th Thomas Cup title, while China took home the Uber Cup for the record 15th time. India lost their respective ties in the quarters.
Thomas Cup 2022 draw
Group A: Indonesia, South Korea, Thailand, Singapore
Group B: Denmark, China, France, Algeria
Group C: Chinese Taipei, India, Germany, Canada
Group D: Japan, Malaysia, England, New Zealand
Uber Cup 2022 draw
Group A: Japan, Indonesia, France, Germany
Group B: China, Chinese Taipei, Spain, Australia
Group C: Thailand, Denmark, Malaysia, Egypt
Group D: South Korea, India, Canada, USA
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.