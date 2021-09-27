Sudirman Cup 2021 | India ousted after 0-5 defeat to China, to play Finland in last group match

Team India have been knocked out of the Sudirman Cup, after they were humiliated 0-5 by China on Monday. The team lost all matches convincingly, with B Sai Praneeth proving to be the biggest disappointment of the day. The doubles team of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila did put up a brave fight though.

In yet another poor display, the Indian badminton team lost to China 0-5 in the Sudirman Cup on Monday. With some of the Indian stars not in action, a second-string team is competing against some of the world's best, and the scoreline clearly reflected that.

This is India's second defeat in as many days, as, on Sunday, India lost to Thailand 1-4.

In the clash against China, Indian team was no match to the 11-time champions. At the start of the day, MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapil lost against Liu Cheng and Zhou Hao Dong 20-22, 17-21, in men's doubles. Thereafter, Aditi Bhatt lost 21-9, 21-8 against Tokyo gold medalist Chen Yufei.

Sai Praneeth's poor run continued in men's singles. He was outclassed 10-21, 10-21 by All England champion Shi Yuqi. Then the women's doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki reddy lost 16-21, 13-21 to Zheng Yu and Li Wen Mei. In the mixed doubles, Du Yue and Feng Yan Zhe beat Kidambi Srikanth and Rutaparna Panda 9-21, 9-21.

While this result was expected, the biggest disappointment of the day was Praneeth, who just did not put up a fight against world no.10 Yuqi. The latter played a high-speed game which proved too good for the Indian.

Now, India are out of the quarter's race, but have one more group match to be played against Finland on Wednesday.