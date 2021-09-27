2021 Sudirman Cup | India hammered 1-4 by Thailand in opening fixture

Malvika Bansod, one of the young guns, still new to the international stage, lacked experience as she was toppled by world no.10 in the women’s singles event, with scores of 11-21 14-21. Meanwhile, the men’s pair of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila won their respective match over Supak Jomkoh and Kittinupong Kedren, which was the only silver lining for India in the entire match.