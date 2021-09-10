Lakshya Sen is currently training with Tokyo Olympics champion Victor Axelsen, in Dubai

Today at 10:13 AM
Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen is currently training with 2020 Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Victor Axelsen, at the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex, in Dubai. The Danish star had invited five players, including Lakshya, Loh Kean Yew, Brian Yang, Felix Burestedt and Toby Penty to train with him for a month.
In fact, Lakshya Sen failed to perform as expected in the recently concluded selection trials in Hyderabad. His father DK Sen informed that the youngster decided to fly to Dubai after the disappointing performance in the selection trials. In the lone match he played, Lakshya lost to Charan Koya in three games.
“Obviously Lakshya was disappointed after he was knocked out of the competition with just one match. It was a big blow for all of us. When he got the invitation from Axelsen, we decided to take the opportunity as there were no international tournaments for him to play till October,” said DK Sen, as reported by Sportskeeda.
DK Singh also informed that Lakshya will stay in Dubai for just over two weeks, and will be back in Bengaluru by the end of this month.
“Soon after the Hyderabad selection trials, Lakshya proceeded to Dubai. Although Lakshya was invited for the whole month, he will not be able to stay in Dubai for more than 16 days. He will be back in Bengaluru at the end of this month. It is certainly a big boost to his confidence to play with Axelsen. This stint will help him in future,” added DK Sen, who is also a coach at the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy.
