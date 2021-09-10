Lakshya Sen is currently training with Tokyo Olympics champion Victor Axelsen, in Dubai

“Soon after the Hyderabad selection trials, Lakshya proceeded to Dubai. Although Lakshya was invited for the whole month, he will not be able to stay in Dubai for more than 16 days. He will be back in Bengaluru at the end of this month. It is certainly a big boost to his confidence to play with Axelsen. This stint will help him in future,” added DK Sen, who is also a coach at the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy.