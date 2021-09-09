Syed Modi India International Tournament cancelled, was scheduled to begin on October 12

Today at 4:35 PM
The BWF has gone ahead and cancelled the Syed Modi International tournament, which was supposed to be held in Lucknow from October 12. In the wake of Covid-19, many tournaments across the globe have been cancelled. But the Sudirman Cup and Thomas & Uber Cup are slated to begin in time.
The Badminton World Federation (BWF) has cancelled 2021 edition of the Syed Modi India International, which was supposed to take place in October. The Badminton Association of India (BAI) and BWF took the decision after consultation with each other. The tournament, which is played in Lucknow, is a BWF World Tour Super 300 event.
“The BWF regrets the cancellation but remains committed to delivering a safe and structured series of badminton tournaments for the rest of the year including the culmination to the HSBC BWF World Tour," BWF said in a statement.
This is not the only tournament which is cancelled, but there is a long list of events that have followed the same route across the world due to Covid-19. Having said that, the BWF did not specify the reason for the cancellation.
In August, the BWF had gone ahead and cancelled the Korea Open (August 31- September 5), Macau Open (November 2 -7) and Taipei Open (September 7-12) due to “complications regarding the staging" of the event in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some of the other major tournaments which will not be held this year are -- China Open (September 21-26), Japan Open (September 28-October 3), Fuzhou China Open (November 9-14) and Hong Kong Open (November 16-21).
