Saina Nehwal and B Sai Praneeth to spearhead India Challenge at Thomas & Uber Cup, PV Sindhu left out

"Other than the top-ranked Indians, we have selected players on the basis of their consistent show in the trials. In the absence of any tournaments, the trials and the new format helped us to zero in on the current in-form players as they have proved their abilities and have earned top rankings in the trials. I believe these youngsters along with the senior shuttlers will create a good combination and all the new faces will also get much-needed experience of playing top-tier tournaments like the Thomas and Uber Cup as well as the Sudirman Cup," BAI general secretary Ajay Singhania said.