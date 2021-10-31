Ajay Jayaram loses Belgian International 2021 final against Malaysia's Ng Tze Yong

Today at 4:56 PM
Veteran Indian shuttler Ajay Jayaram lost the final at the Belgian International tournament on Saturday, against Malaysia's Ng Tze Yong, 21-14, 21-14. Jayaram was the only Indian to make it this far in the meet, while the likes of Shubhankar Dey, Siril Verma and Harsheel Dani lost in first round.
India shuttler Ajay Jayaram finished runners-up in the men's singles event at Belgian International 2021 Leuven on Saturday. Ranked no.63 in the world, Jayaram went down to Malaysia's Ng Tze Yong 21-14, 21-14. Earlier in the tournament, he had beaten the likes of Mads Christophersen, Arnaud Merkle, Hashiru Shimono, and Kim Bruun to reach the final.
Meanwhile, Shubhankar Dey was ousted in the quarters, and Rahul Chittaboina, Harsheel Dani, Satish Karunakaran and Siril Verma were knocked out in the first round itself. On the other hand, in the women's singles, Aakarshi Kashyap lost in the quarters to Riko Gunji of Japan.
Other shuttlers, Mugdha Agrey, Ira Sharma, Tanya Hemanth, and Sai Krishna Priya Kudaravalli had lost in the first round itself.
The team of Krishna Garaga/Vishnu Panjala and Vasantha Ranganatha/Ashith Surya lost in the round of 32 in the men’s doubles.
Aryamann Tandon, Meiraba Maisnam, Alap Mishra, Farogh Aman, Likhita Srivastava, Shrutika Senthil, Meenal Rautela, Aadya Variyath, Purva Barve and Keyura Mopati had failed to even make it to the main round of the competition.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.