2021 French Open | PV Sindhu reaches semi-finals, Lakshya Sen eliminated

Today at 11:58 AM
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu defeated Thailand’s Busanan Ongbamrungphan 21-14, 21-14 to cruise to the final of the ongoing 2021 French Open. On the other hand, the men’s pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty lost their quarter-final clash to Malaysia’s Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik.
bwf_frIt was never going to be an easy contest against Thailand’s world no 13 Busanan Ongbamrungphan in the quarter-finals. However, the Indian displayed some real class and eventually turned the game in her favour convincingly. The two-time Olympic medallist claimed the first game in just 16 minutes, while she took another 22 to wrap the match, which read 21-14, 21-14 in her favour.
PV Sindhu will be up against Japan’s Sayaka Takashi in the semi-final clash on Saturday.
India’s top men’s pair of Satwiksaitaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty was eliminated in the quarter-final stage, after a loss to Malaysia’s Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik. The Indians got off to a great start, winning the first game 21-18. In spite of putting up a spirited fight in the second and third games, the duo lost each of them and eventually the match, with the final scores reading 21-18, 18-21, 17-21.
On the other hand, India’s Lakshya Sen also lost his respective men’s singles quarter-final match to South Korea’s Heo Kwanghee, with scores of 17-21, 15-21.
