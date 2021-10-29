French Open 2021 | PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen enter quarter-finals

In the men's singles, youngster Lakshya Sen too qualified for the quarters after registering an easy win over Loh Kean Yew of Singapore 21-17, 21-13. The win comes after the Indian had lost to Yew in the final of the Dutch Open, earlier this month. Sameer Verma, who seems to be in good touch, had to retire from his match mid-way, against Shesar Rhustavito of Indonesia, due to an injury.