French Open 2021 | PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen enter quarter-finals

The Indian shuttlers are producing decent performances at the French Open 2021 with as many as two singles players entering the quarter-finals of the tournament. Sindhu posted an easy win over Denmark's Line Christophersen 21-19, 21-9, while Lakshya won against Loh Kean Yew of Singapore.
Indian shuttler PV Sindhu advanced to the quarter-finals of the women's singles event at the French Open 2021, after she got past Denmark's Line Christophersen 21-19, 21-9 on Thursday. Now, the Indian will face world no.13 from Thailand Busanan Ongbamrungphan on Friday. Sindhu was stretched in the first game, and the Dane took a healthy 0-5 lead, but Sindhu did make an outstanding comeback.
The Indian managed to secure some back-to-back points, to make it 11-10, at the mid-game interval. Eventually, Sindhu pocketed the game 21-19. Come the second game, the Dane had lost all her steam as Sindhu made short work of her.
In the men's singles, youngster Lakshya Sen too qualified for the quarters after registering an easy win over Loh Kean Yew of Singapore 21-17, 21-13. The win comes after the Indian had lost to Yew in the final of the Dutch Open, earlier this month. Sameer Verma, who seems to be in good touch, had to retire from his match mid-way, against Shesar Rhustavito of Indonesia, due to an injury.
Meanwhile, the likes of Kidambi Srikanth, Parupalli Kashyap and HS Prannoy had already been ousted from the competition.
In the mixed doubles, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa went down to the second seeds Praveen Jordan and Melati Daeva Oktavianti of Indonesia 21-15, 17-21, 19-21.
Then in men's doubles, Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy knocked out MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila 15-21, 21-10, 21-19.
