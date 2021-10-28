BWF announces 2022 calendar, India to host three tournaments in January

Then the Syed Modi International Super 300 tournament will follow and will be held from January 18 to 23. The last Indian tournament on the list will be the Odisha Open Super 100, to be played from January 25 to 30. "The HSBC BWF World Tour calendar is based on the principle of cluster tournaments primarily throughout Asia as well as traditional European tournament stops where the prospect of travel in that region is more viable," the BWF said in a statement.