French Open 2021 | Kidambi Srikanth loses to Kento Momota again, Saina Nehwal injured

Kento Momota proved to be Kidambi Srikanth's nemesis once again, as the Japanese shuttler beat the struggling Indian 18-21, 22-20, 19-21, at the French Open on Wednesday. This was Srikanth's 11th straight loss to Momota. After the match was tied at 1-1, Srikanth had come tantalisingly close to beating Momota while leading 19-17 in the third game, but the Japanese secured four straight points to close the match.