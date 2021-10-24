PV Sindhu's loss at Denmark Open not a cause of worry, says Aparna Popat

Today at 4:39 PM
Even though PV Sindhu lost her quarter-final match against South Korea's An Se-Young 21-12, 21-11 at the Denmark Open, former India international Aparna Popat feels that the Indian will come back stronger in tournaments to come. Popat also said that Sindhu is difficult to beat when on song.
India's PV Sindhu crashed out of the Denmark Open in the quarter-finals, after she lost out to South Korea's An Se-Young 21-12, 21-11. The Indian shuttler was making a comeback to the court after a gap of two months, with her last match before Denmark, coming at the Tokyo Olympics. Sindhu was outclassed by the 19-year-old Korean girl, but as per Aparna Popat, there isn't much to make out from that match.
"I wouldn't make much of the results that happened in Denmark. It is a new Olympic cycle and most of the players will be easing themselves into competitions once again. I think it is alright as long as they are getting match time. I watched Sindhu's match and I would not read too much into her performance. It was fine and not much to be concerned about. Her movements were pretty good inside the court," she told Olympics.com.
"Sindhu, when she is playing at her best, is extremely difficult to beat. And in this tournament, she is just getting back into matches after the Olympics. You do not really require to be at your best. In spite of that, she played pretty well. Although this is her second defeat to the girl, I don't think it will be much of a problem for her in the future. She focuses on certain tournaments and the ones she is serious about, she gets the results. That's all you need," she opined.
On the other hand, Saina Nehwal suffered a straight games defeat against Japan Aya Ohori. "I don't know what's the issue with Saina. I am not aware if she is struggling with any injury. But I just hope she just gets back to full fitness as soon as possible and starts getting those wins. Those wins will give her the confidence to get back. But after Covid it is okay, you usually take time to get back to form," Popat stated.
