PV Sindhu's loss at Denmark Open not a cause of worry, says Aparna Popat

"Sindhu, when she is playing at her best, is extremely difficult to beat. And in this tournament, she is just getting back into matches after the Olympics. You do not really require to be at your best. In spite of that, she played pretty well. Although this is her second defeat to the girl, I don't think it will be much of a problem for her in the future. She focuses on certain tournaments and the ones she is serious about, she gets the results. That's all you need," she opined.