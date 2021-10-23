2021 Denmark Open | PV Sindhu and Sameer Verma eliminated, India's campaign comes to an end

Today at 10:36 AM
India’s top shuttler PV Sindhu bowed out of the ongoing 2021 Denmark Open after suffering a loss to South Korea’s An Se-Young, in straight sets 21-11, 21-12, in their quarter-final clash, on Friday. On the other hand, Sameer Verma was forced to pull out of his quarter-final match owing to an injury.
Up against the 19-year old An Se-Young of South Korea in the quarter-final, PV Sindhu never managed to tame her opponent, having succumbed to a 4-11 lead midway through the first game. In spite of some resistance from the Indian, the flow of the game never changed, as the Korean took the first game without much hassle.
Sindhu changed gears in the second game, as she tried to play some powerful strokes from the backcourt. However, they were dealt well by An Se-Young, who took an 11-8 lead during the mid-game break. The Korean relied on her tactics and logged eight straight points, eventually bagging the game and match, with the final scored reading 21-11, 21-12.
Meanwhile, Sameer Verma, who staged an upset to dismantle Denmark’s Anders Antonsen in the previous round, was up against Indonesia’s Tommy Sugiarto in the quarter-finals. Having lost the first game 21-17, the Indian pulled out of the match owing to an injury.
With the double losses, India’s campaign at the 2021 Denmark Open comes to an end.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.