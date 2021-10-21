Denmark Open 2021 | PV Sindhu in quarters, Kidambi Srikanth bows out

Today at 8:52 PM
Indian shuttlers endured a tough day at the Denmark Open on Thursday, with Kidambi Srikanth and the pair of Druv Kapila/Sikki Reddy crashing out of the competition in their second-round matches. Tokyo bronze medalist PV Sindhu managed to progress to quarters with a win over Busanan Ongbamrungphan.
Indian shuttler PV Sindhu managed to make it to the quarters of the Denmark Open on Thursday, after a hard-fought 21-16, 12-21, 21-15 win over Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand. After winning the first game with ease, the Hyderabadi was stretched in the second, and her Thai opponent managed to make it 1-1.
But Sindhu went for the kill in the third game and pocketed the match to progress to the next round. Now the challenge will get stiffer for the Indian, as she will be up against South Korea’s AN Seyoung, who happens to be the world No. 8.
Earlier in the day, former world no.1 Kidambi Srikanth had lost his second-round match against Japan's Kento Momota 23-21, 21-9. This was Srikanth's 10th straight loss against the Japanese. But Srikanth had started on a positive note in the match, and had a lead of 9-3 over the Japanese in the first game.
It was then that Momota upped the ante, and stunned Srikanth with his deception and swift movement on the court.
In the mixed doubles, the pair of Dhruv Kapila and N Sikki Reddy too failed to make the quarter-finals as they lost 21-17, 19-21, 21-11 to Chun Man Tang and Ying Suet Tse of Hong Kong.
