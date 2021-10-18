Dutch Open 2021 | Lakshya Sen loses in the final of the men's singles event

Today at 12:35 PM
India’s upcoming badminton star Lakshya Sen was defeated in the final of the men’s singles event at the 2021 Dutch Open, on Sunday. The 20-year old was the defending champion in the meet and was also handed a top-seed this year, with the competition returning after a one-year gap.
A total of 29 Indians, including Lakshya Sen, took part in the five-day tournament, which began on Wednesday. While other players in the men’s singles were ousted in the opening round itself, Lakshya Sen prevailed. The world no. 25 defeated the likes of Canada’s Xiaodong Sheng, Portugal’s Bernardo Atilano, Singapore’s Jia Heng Teh and Belgium’s Julien Carraggi to reach the final.
The 20-year old was up against Singapore’s world no. 41 Loh Kean Yew in the title clash. However, the Indian was not at his best form, with the Indian succumbing to the occasion and eventually losing the match 12-21, 16-21 in just 36 minutes.
In the women’s singles event, world no.94 Aakarshi Kashyap was the best performer for India, with her reaching the semi-finals. She was eliminated by Abigail Holden of England with scores of 17-21, 9-21.
On the other hand, Ira Sharma crashed out in the quarter-final, having lost to Hungary’s Vivien Sandorhazi 21-19, 21-23, 21-15. Samiya Imad Farooqui lost in the round of 16, while Keyura Mopati’s run came to an end in the first round of the main draw.
India failed to make a mark in the doubles as well, with none of the pairs managing to get past the opening round.
