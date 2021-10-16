Thomas and Uber Cup 2021: India's campaign ends after men's team lose to Denmark in quarters

Today at 12:13 PM
Team India's campaign ended at the Thomas and Uber Cup in Denmark, after the hosts beat the men's team in the quarter-final 1-3. It all started with former world no.1 Kidambi Srikanth losing his match against Viktor Axelsen comfortably. Only the pair of Satwiksairaj and Chirag managed a win.
India's campaign at the Thomas and Uber Cup finally ended on Friday, after the men's team lost their quarter-final against Denmark 1-3. The doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy were the only ones to win their match against the team of Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen.
The young pair won the match 21-15, 17-21, 21-18. But it wasn't a great start for the Indians as Kidambi Srikanth lost his match to Viktor Axelsen 21-12, 21-13. In the other singles match, B Sai Praneeth lost to world No. 3 Anders Antonsen 21-8, 21-15. In the decisive doubles clash, Mathias Christiansen and Frederik Søgaard prevailed over MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila 21-16, 21-9.
Interestingly, this was India's first quarter-final appearance in the Thomas Cup in 11 years.
As far as the Uber Cup is concerned, India lost against Japan in the quarter-final. The women's team was without the presence of PV Sindhu, and former world no.1 Saina Nehwal, with the latter getting injured during the clash against the Netherlands.
