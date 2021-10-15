Thomas and Uber Cup 2021: Sameer Verma confident of India's chances in quarters against Denmark

Today at 4:43 PM
The Indian men's team were comfortably beaten by China in the final group game of the Thomas Cup on Thursday. But as per Sameer Verma, India still have a decent chance to win against Denmark in the quarterfinals of the competition, which could help them secure their first medal at the tournament.
The Indian men's badminton team lost to China 1-4 in their final group match of the Thomas Cup on Thursday. This means that the team will be now up against hosts Denmark to seal a place in the semis. Sameer Verma, who lost his match to Lu Guang Zu in three games, told BWF that if the doubles pairs can win their match, the Danish can be beaten.
Talking about India's chances, Sameer said, “I’d say 50-50…because our men’s doubles is playing well. So let’s see." The Indian pair will be up against Kim Astrup – Anders Rasmussen in the first doubles.
Talking about his game against the Chinese, Verma said, "I was playing good, but in the third set I led 20-17 and last few points he managed very well. I need to focus on finishing. But the movement, strokes was good…maybe little more focus is needed."
Meanwhile, Srikanth, who lost to Shi Yu Qi, said, “I played well in patches, but am lacking consistency and I should work on it. But I’m playing well. Did give him too many points in a row, first and second set. If I can really cut down on easy mistakes I’m up there. I feel I’m one big win away."
