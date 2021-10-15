Thomas and Uber Cup 2021: Kidambi Srikanth feels he is 'one big win away' from striking form

Former world no.1 Kidambi Srikanth is going through one of the roughest patches in his career, and is nowhere close to his best in the ongoing Thomas and Uber in Denmark. In the clash against China's Shi Yu Qi, the Indian lost 12-21, 16-21. Speaking to BWF after the match, he said, "I felt like I played well in patches. I lack consistency and have to work on it. Otherwise, I feel I am playing well. I gave him (Shi Yu Qi) too many points in a row in both the first set and the second. I feel, the key is to cut down on mistakes. Otherwise, I am up there and I feel like I am just one big win away." Kidambi