Thomas and Uber Cup 2021: Kidambi Srikanth feels he is 'one big win away' from striking form

Today at 1:10 PM
India's Kidambi Srikanth is going through the worst patch of form in his career, but the former world no.1 is confident of making it count in the upcoming matches. The Indian, who missed out on an Olympics berth, feels that a turnaround will happen soon, and a big win is on the cards.
Former world no.1 Kidambi Srikanth is going through one of the roughest patches in his career, and is nowhere close to his best in the ongoing Thomas and Uber in Denmark. In the clash against China's Shi Yu Qi, the Indian lost 12-21, 16-21. Speaking to BWF after the match, he said, "I felt like I played well in patches. I lack consistency and have to work on it. Otherwise, I feel I am playing well. I gave him (Shi Yu Qi) too many points in a row in both the first set and the second. I feel, the key is to cut down on mistakes. Otherwise, I am up there and I feel like I am just one big win away." Kidambi
"I really think it is more about cutting down on easy mistakes. I want to continue being consistent. I did start the second set well and I was doing well until about 10-8 and then gave six to seven points in a row. Had I avoided it, it could have been even."
One of the key reasons for his dip in form has been due to the stop-start seasons due to Covid-19. But now that he is back on the circuit, Srikanth is looking to make the most of it.
"I can see myself playing better when compared to my first match in the Sudirman Cup to here. It's just about gaining confidence and playing big matches. There are about eight to ten players playing well on the circuit and it is all about playing more matches with them and getting enough match practice."
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.