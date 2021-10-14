Thomas and Uber Cup 2021: Women ousted in quarters by Japan; Men to face Denmark on Friday

It was a disappointing day for country's shuttlers as the women's team was ousted by Japan 0-3 in the quarter of Uber Cup, while in the Thomas Cup, the men were beaten 1-4 in their final group clash against China. But the men's team is still alive in competition and will face Denmark in quarters.

The Indian women's badminton team on Thursday was knocked out of the Uber Cup, after they lost to defending champions Japan 1-3. Once again, Malvika Bansod started the proceedings for India and lost 21-12, 21-17 to world No. 5 Akane Yamaguchi. Then it was the turn of the doubles pair of Tanisha Crasto/Rutaparna Panda, who lost 21-8, 21-10 to Yuki Fukushima and Mayu Matsumoto. In the last encounter, it was Aditi Bhatt, who lost to world no.15 Sayaka Takahashi 21-16, 21-7. It came as a surprise that the Indian management opted against fielding the experienced pair of Sikki Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa in the crucial doubles encounter, when a medal was at stake. Having said that, it was a brilliant performance by the youngsters, who played against the world's best. In the past India has won two bronze medals at the Uber Cup. Meanwhile, in the Thomas Cup, Indian men's team lost to China 1-4. That means, India finished second in their group and will now face Denmark in the quarters. In the opening match, former world No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth lost 21-12, 21-16 to Shi Yu Qui. Chirag Shetty/Satwiksairaj Rankireddy pulled one back for the country and beat He Ji Ting/Zhou Hao Dong 21-14, 21-14. In the next clash, Sameer Verma won the first game but lost 21-14, 9-21, 22-24 to Lu Guang Zu. In the fourth match, MR Arjun/Dhruv Kapila lost 16-21, 19-21 to Liu Cheng/Wang Yi Lyu. Kiran George too lost 21-15, 21-17 to Li Shi Feng. Follow us on Facebook here Stay connected with us on Twitter here Like and share our Instagram page here