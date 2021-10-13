Thomas and Uber Cup 2021: Indian women go down to experienced Thailand team in final group clash

Today at 7:50 PM
It was a tough day in the office for Indian women shuttlers, who lost their last Group B clash against Thailand 0-5, at the Uber Cup in Aarhus, Denmark. Having won clashes against Spain and the Netherlands, Indian women have progressed to quarters already, and now will finish second in their group.
The Indian team suffered a crushing 0-5 defeat against Thailand at the Uber Cup in Aarhus, Denmark on Wednesday. Having already sealed a berth in the playoffs, the Indian team had a chance to finish as the table-toppers in Group B, but Thai shuttlers completely thwarted their plans. The team also missed the experienced campaigner Saina Nehwal, who got injured in the first clash against Spain.
It all started with 20-year-old Malvika Bansod losing out to world no.10 Pornpawee Chochuwong 21-15, 21-11. Then in the second tie of the day, Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy lost 21-16, 21-12 to the world No. 8 pair -- Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai.
Aditi Bhatt did give a strong fight to world No. 13 Busanan Ongbamrungphan, but was defeated 21-16, 18-21, 21-15.
Then, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand lost 21-17, 21-16 to Puttita Supajirakul and Sapsiree Taerattanachai, while 16-year-old Tasnim Mir lost to Supanida Katethong 21-19, 21-15.
On the other hand, the men's team will take on China in their last group encounter on Thursday, after having made it to the quarters already.
