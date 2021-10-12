Thomas and Uber Cup 2021 | Women thrash Scotland 4-1, enter playoffs

Today at 7:13 PM
In an outstanding display of skills, the young Indian women's badminton team beat Scotland 4-1, to progress into the playoffs, at the Uber Cup on Tuesday. Playing without the presence of Saina Nehwal, the youngsters displayed great character to overcome slightly more experienced Scotland.
After a shaky start in the singles by Malvika Bansod, who lost to world no.26 Kirsty Gilmour 21-13, 21-9, the Indian team was put under immense pressure. But after that 18-year-old Aditi Bhatt leveled the score by winning 21-14, 21-8 over Rachel Sugden. Then it was the doubles pair of Tanisha Crasto and Rutaparna Panda who won against Julie Macpherson and Ciara Torrance 21-11, 21-8.
!6-year-old Tasnima Mir stole the show as she went out and won 21-15, 21-6 against Lauren Middleton.
“I've never played such a big event… My first match I was nervous, a bit, but it went well. I managed to play a good game,” the world junior No. 4 told Olympics.com. In the last match of the day, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela beat the experienced pair of Kirsty Gilmour and Eleanor O'Donnell but eventually triumphed 21-8, 19-21, 21-10.
Now on Wednesday India will face off against Thailand in the final Group B clash, which would decide their quarterfinal opponents.
