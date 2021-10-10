Thomas and Uber Cup | Saina Nehwal suffers groin injury, extent of injury unknown

Today at 7:05 PM
Nothing seems to be going right for India ace shuttler Saina Nehwal, who was stepping on the court after a gap of few months, and was forced to retire midway through the match, due to a sudden pain she felt in her groin. Playing the opening tie at the Uber Cup against Spain on Sunday against Spain's Clara Azurmendi, the Indian had to retire after she had lost the first game 20-22.
"There was a certain catch in my groin. I was surprised at how it happened," Saina told Olympics.com. "I was trying to get back my rhythm and I couldn't get it and I had to give it up because it was hurting when I was taking long lunges."
Talking about remainder of the tournament, Saina said, "I think let us see the next three, four days, how it is. There are two more matches, so I just want to see how it goes. I don't want to take any sudden decision at the moment because my body feels good but this groin issue has to go."
In the last couple of years, wins have dried out for Saina, as the last tournament she won was in 2019, the Indonesia Masters, where she beat Spain's Carolina Marin in the final. In the last 20 tournaments she has played, she had bowed out in the first rounds itself. Before playing in the Uber Cup in Denmark, her last tournament was in March.
