Saina Nehwal keen to play at 2024 Paris Olympics

Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal revealed that she has no plans to retire anytime soon. The 31-year-old Hyderabadi made it clear in an interview that she wants to be a part of the 2024 Paris Olympics and then take a call on her future, and whether she is fit to continue or not.

Even though we haven't seen much of Saina Nehwal in the last few years, the Olympics bronze medalist from London is in no mood to hang up her boots. The 31-year-old Indian had last won a tournament in 2019, when she beat Carolina Marin to take Indonesia Masters. Since then, she has participated in 20 tournaments and fallen in the first rounds on 14 occasions. Her rankings too have taken a hit, and she has plummeted to 19, from world no.8 in 2019.

“Badminton is what I enjoy. And when I can do it, I should try it,” Saina Nehwal told Badminton Europe ahead of the Uber Cup Finals, which starts on Saturday.

“When you see Roger Federer or Novak Djokovic, I think they also feel that ‘why we should play after achieving so much.’ (Federer) is 40 I think… But he says he loves the game, it’s keeping him happy.

“So, till I am happy with the sport, I will continue. When I feel it’s enough, if my body is not helping me and I can’t control injuries, then it will be time.

“At the moment, I am enjoying the trip, coming out to see the matches… if at all, if I win something now, it will be great for me.”

Nehwal also made it clear that she has no immediate plans to have kids. “I know you will have a family and kids, but why can’t you have it at 36-37?” Saina said. “Nowadays everything is ok. In India, you follow the Bollywood stars, everyone is enjoying their life.”

“What will I do even after retiring?” Saina wondered. “Without it, I would be just sitting at home watching TV or some serials (soaps)”

She went on to say that if everything goes according to plan, she would like to play in the 2024 Olympics as well. “I do not know what will happen in 2024, but I can definitely say that I feel good and I would like to try for Paris. And why not? If everything falls into place I can do it,” Saina said.