BWF World Tour Finals | PV Sindhu handed easy draw, Lakshya Sen up against world's best

Today at 7:11 PM
As many as three singles players and two doubles teams from India have qualified for year-ender BWF World Tour Finals. While PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen will be participating in singles, teams of Ashwini Ponnappa-Sikki Reddy and Satwiksairaj-Chirag Shetty will take part in doubles.
While there are a few major names who could not make the cut, but this will be India's best-ever representation at the USD 1,50,000 event. The winner of the event from 2018, Sindhu will once again be the country's best bet, and has shown decent form in the lead-up to the tournament. She will have to make it to the top two of her group to be able to progress to the knockouts and has been paired alongside Denmark's Line Christophersen and Germany's Yvonne Li.
On the other hand, Srikanth too has shown decent touch in the last few tournaments and will be up against the likes of Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia, France's Toma Junior Popov and Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand. Debutant Sen has been paired alongside top seed Viktor Axelsen of Denmark, two-time world champion Kento Momota of Japan and Denmark's Rasmus Gemke.
Lastly, Satwik and Chirag will be up against Indonesians Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo, world No.3 Chinese Taipei's Lee Yang and Wang Chi-Lin and world No.10 Denmark's Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen in group A.
