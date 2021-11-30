BWF World Tour Finals | PV Sindhu handed easy draw, Lakshya Sen up against world's best

While there are a few major names who could not make the cut, but this will be India's best-ever representation at the USD 1,50,000 event. The winner of the event from 2018, Sindhu will once again be the country's best bet, and has shown decent form in the lead-up to the tournament. She will have to make it to the top two of her group to be able to progress to the knockouts and has been paired alongside Denmark's Line Christophersen and Germany's Yvonne Li.