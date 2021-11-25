Indonesia Open 2021 | PV Sindhu in quarters, Kidambi Srikanth ousted

Today at 8:09 PM
India's PV Sindhu entered the quarter-finals of the women's singles at the Indonesia Open in Bali on Thursday with a win 21-12, 21-18 win over Germany's Yvonne Li. In her first match, Sindhu had managed to overcome Japanese shuttler Aya Ohori in three games, taking over an hour to beat her.
In the pre-quarters against the German girl, Sindhu was in total control though. After pocketing the first game with utmost ease, she was stretched a bit in the second one, but still managed to end the game in 37 minutes. Now she will be up against the winner of the match between Spain’s Beatriz Corrales and South Korean shuttler Sim Yujin in the quarters.
As far as the other results are concerned, World Championship bronze medalist B Sai Praneeth got the better of C Popov from France 21-17, 14-21, 21-19, in three games. But compatriot Kidambi Srikanth could not get past Tokyo gold medalist Viktor Axelsen of Denmark. The world no.1 beat the Indian 14-21, 18-21.
In the men's doubles, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty got past the South Korean pair of Kang MH and Seo SJ 21-15, 19-21, 23-21, to enter the quarters. The Indian challenge had earlier ended in mixed doubles and women's doubles categories of the competition.
