Indonesia Open 2021 | PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth progress to next round

India's top shuttler PV Sindhu managed to reach the second round of the women's singles draw, at the Indonesia Open 2021 on Wednesday, after a hard-fought win over Japanese Aya Ohori. The two-time Olympic medalist Sindhu got the better of Ohoti 17-21, 21-17, 21-17 in three games.
Sindhu was taken by surprise in the first game, where Ohori was at her best. The world no.22 did not waste her early lead in the game, and went on to win 21-17. Come the second game, with momentum on her side, Ohori took a 0-4 lead. But Sindhu somehow managed to hold her nerve and closed the game 21-17.
The third game was mighty close as well, with both players tied at 15-15 at one stage, but eventually, Sindhu came out on top. In the second round now, Sindhu will be up against Germany’s Yvonne Li, who beat Turkish player Neslihan Yigit 19-21, 23-21, 21-13.
Tokyo Olympian B Sai Praneeth tasted some success finally as he got the better of France's T Popov 21-19, 21-18.
Former world no.1 Kidambi Srikanth beat compatriot HS Prannoy in three games, 21-15, 19-21, 21-12.
In another result, the mixed doubles team of Dhruv Kapila and N Sikki Reddy lost 21-7, 21-12 defeat to Japan’s Kyohei Yamashita and Naru Shinoya.
