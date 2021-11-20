Indonesia Masters | PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth lose in semis

Today at 7:06 PM
Indian badminton stars PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth faced embarrassing defeats, as they crashed out of the Indonesia Masters 2021 in Bali on Saturday. The current world champion Sindhu wasn't at her best in the semis and lost to Japan's Akane Yamaguchi 21-13, 21-9 in 32 minutes.
Prior to this, Sindhu had beaten the Japanese girl at the All England Open quarter-finals and during her bronze-medal run at Tokyo, this year. This was also Sindhu's second straight loss in the semis at a BWF World Tour event, having lost to Sayaka Takahashi at the French Open in October.
Right from the start of the match Sindhu trailed Yamaguchi, and never quite recovered throughout the match. On the other hand, Yamaguchi looked in total control and hardly broke a sweat to trounce the Indian. Now she will face South Korea’s An Seyoung.
Meanwhile, the other Indian in the semis, Srikanth had a poor match against Denmark's Anders Antonsen, losing 21-14, 21-9. Antonsen will be up against world no.1 Kento Momota in the final, and would be looking to win his fourth BWF World Tour title.
