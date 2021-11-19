Indonesia Masters | Impressive Kidambi Srikanth beats HS Prannoy to enter semis

It was a good day in the office for the Indian shuttlers, as PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth managed to make it to the semis of the Indonesia Masters 2021, in Bali on Friday. While in women's singles, Sindhu got the better of Turkey's Neslihan Yigit 21-13, 21-10, Srikanth beat an in-form HS Prannoy 21-7, 21-18 in the quarters.

As far as Srikanth is concerned, the world no.1 trounced 2014 Indonesia Masters champion HS Prannoy 21-7, 21-18 in 38 minutes. In the previous round, Prannoy had created a major upset after he beat Tokyo 2020 gold medalist Viktor Axelsen from Denmark, after being a game down.

Now Srikanth will be up against the winner between Thai youngster Kunlavut Vitidsarn and reigning BWF World Tour Finals champion Anders Antonsen of Denmark in the last four clash. Interestingly, this is Srikanth's second successive semis appearance on the BWF World Tour after the Hylo Open in Germany. In that match, he had lost to Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia.