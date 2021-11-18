Indonesia Masters | PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth progess, Lakshya Sen ousted

Today at 5:02 PM
Top Indian shuttler PV Sindhu advanced to the quarter-finals of the Indonesia Masters 2021 after she beat Spain’s Clara Azurmendi 17-21, 21-7, 21-12 in the second round. Kidambi Srikanth too did well to get past Indonesia's Jonatan Christie 13-21, 21-18, 21-15, and could face Viktor Axelsen next.
The Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist, PV Sindhu registered a hard-earned win to advance to the quarters of the women's singles event Masters 2021 badminton in Bali on Thursday. The reigning world champion beat Spain’s Clara Azurmendi 17-21, 21-7, 21-12 in the second round, to enter the last eight.
The ace Indian shuttler will now take on Turkey’s Neslihan Yigit for a place in the semis. On the other hand, Kidambi Srikanth too showed sparks of brilliance in his 13-21, 21-18, 21-15 win over 2018 Asian Games gold medallist Jonatan Christie of Indonesia. He could be up against HS Prannoy or Tokyo 2020 gold-medallist Viktor Axelsen of Denmark.
Unfortunately, youngster Lakshya Sen was ousted by top seed Kento Momota of Japan 21-13, 21-19. The team of Dhruv Kapila and N Sikki Reddy also lost 15-21, 23-21, 18-21 to Thai team Supak Jomkoh and Supissara Paewsampran, in the mixed doubles section. Earlier, the Indian team had beaten second seeds Praveen Jordan and Melati Oktavianti, to create an upset.
