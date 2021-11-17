Indonesia Masters | Kidambi Srikanth registers hard-fought win against Christo Popov

The pair displayed an aggressive brand of skills and wrapped up the match in close to 30 minutes. They will now face Supak Jomkoh and Supissara Paewsampran of Thailand in the next round. P Kashyap, a former world no.6, bowed out of the tournament in the first round itself, after he was beaten by Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus of Denmark 21-10, 21-19. Kashyap wasn't at his best and submitted meekly in the first game itself, but did try to make a comeback in the second.