Indonesia Masters | Kidambi Srikanth registers hard-fought win against Christo Popov

Former world no.1 men's singles shuttler Kidambi Srikanth registered a hard-fought win against Frenchman Christo Popov 21-18, 15-21, 21-16, at the Indonesia Masters 2021, to enter the second round on Wednesday. It wasn't smooth sailing for the Indian, as he struggled to get into a rhythm.
After a tough match in the first round already, he is slated to face Jonatan Christie of Indonesia or Thailand’s Sitthikom Thammasin. In the mixed doubles section, the Indian pair of Dhruv Kapila and N Sikki Reddy stunned the second seeds and home favourites Praveen Jordan and Melati Oktavianti 21-11, 22-20.
The pair displayed an aggressive brand of skills and wrapped up the match in close to 30 minutes. They will now face Supak Jomkoh and Supissara Paewsampran of Thailand in the next round. P Kashyap, a former world no.6, bowed out of the tournament in the first round itself, after he was beaten by Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus of Denmark 21-10, 21-19. Kashyap wasn't at his best and submitted meekly in the first game itself, but did try to make a comeback in the second.
Indian results:
Men’s singles
Kidambi Srikanth beat Christo Popov 21-18, 15-21, 21-16
Parupalli Kashyap lost to Hans-Kristin Solberg Vittinghus 10-21, 19-21
Mixed doubles
Dhruv Kapila/N Sikki Reddy beat Praveen Jordan/Melati Oktavianti 21-11, 22-20
Venkat Prasad/Juhi Dewangi lost to Chang Tak Ching/Ng Wing Yung 15-21, 12-21
