Badminton Association of India all set to begin domestic season under new format

Both events carry prize money of Rs 10 lakh each and are a part of the Badminton Association of India’s (BAI) new domestic format which was approved in 2019 but due to the pandemic was not introduced earlier. The last date of entry for the Chennai event is November 24, while that of Telangana is December 1.

BAI secretary Ajay K Singhania said that the domestic season begins with all Covid-related protocols in place and that the players must carry RT-PCR negative reports. “Covid disrupted not just sports but life in general, but we are very pleased to announce the resumption of the Indian domestic badminton season. We have some world-class players and all the players getting back on the court is great news for the entire badminton fraternity.”

With a mammoth prize pool of 2.2 crores for the entire domestic senior ranking tournaments, Level 3 category tournaments are the preliminary events carrying the prize money of Rs 10 lakh, while Level 2 tournaments, to be played twice, have a purse of Rs 15 lakh each followed by a Premier tournament with the prize money of 25 lakh. Then there are Nationals, with a prize purse of Rs 50 lakh. Apart from being financially lucrative to the players, the aim of the format is to make the domestic circuit increasingly competitive by allowing more players to break into the main circuit.