HYLO Open 2021 | Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen falter in semi-final

Indian challenge ended at the Hylo Open 2021 in Saarbrucken, Germany on Saturday, as semi-finalists in men's singles, Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen lost their respective matches. Former world No. 1 Srikanth lost 21-19, 22-20 to Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia. The Malaysian is the reigning All England champion.
In the first game, there wasn't much to separate the duo, as the Malaysian led 11-9 at the mid-game interval. But Srikanth could not really match his opponent's prowess and conceded the game eventually. In the second game, Srikanth led 11-9 at one stage and could not close the game. Even a lead of 15-10 wasn't safe for Srikanth, and from there went on to lose the game, and the match.
On the other hand, young Laskshya Sen, ranked world no.22 in the world, lost 21-18, 21-12 to Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew. The Singaporean is ranked 39th in the world.
Now, Lee Zii Jia will take on Loh Kean Yew for the men’s singles title on Sunday.
