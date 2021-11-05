2021 Hylo Open | Kidambi Srikanth steps into quarter-finals, Sourabh Verma eliminated

World no. 15 Kidambi Srikanth had to fight out of his skin to defeat South Korea’s Lee Dong Keun, with scores of 21-9, 19-21, 21-10 to enter the quarter-finals of the ongoing meet. The Indian had outclassed Japan’s Koi Watanabe 21-15, 21-10 in the previous fixture, which lasted a bit over 30 minutes.