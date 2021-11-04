2021 Hylo Open | Kidambi Srikanth and Sourabh Verma advances to second round, HS Prannoy eliminated

Today at 2:18 PM
Sourabh Verma also made it to the next round after receiving a walkover against Germany's Max Weisskirchen.
The Indians were fairly disappointed in the recently concluded 2021 French Open, where only Lakshya Sen managed to get through to the semi-finals, while the rest failed to make a mark. But the 2021 Hylo Open has provided the perfect opportunity for the shuttlers to turn the tides and makes amends.
Kidambi Srikanth, who failed to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, defeated Japan’s Koi Watanabe 21-15, 21-10 in a match that lasted a bit over 30 minutes to progress to the second round of the 2021 Hylo Open. Meanwhile, Sourabh Verma also made it through to the next round, after receiving a walkover against Germany’s Max Weisskirchen.
HS Prannoy, on the other hand, was eliminated in the first round itself, after losing to Ireland’s Nhat Nguyen. The Indian made a fitting start to the match, winning the first game, but faltered from thereafter, losing the second and third match. The match ended 16-21, 21-17, 21-7 in favour of the Irishman.
Subhankar Dey, a former winner at the Hylo Open (then called SaarLorluLux Open), lost in the first round of the current edition, going down to South Korea’s 11-21, 11-16. India’s hopes in the women’s singles event faded away after Aakarshi Kashyap went down to Turkey’s Neslihan Yigit 7-21, 21-23.
