HYLO Open 2021 | Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen to lead India's challenge

Today at 6:55 PM
A host of Indian shuttlers will be seen in action at the HYLO Open Super 500 badminton tournament starting from Tuesday. In focus will be former world no.1 Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen, who would be looking to make a mark in the tournament, along with the likes of HS Prannoy and Sameer Verma.
Shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen will spearhead the Indian challenge at the HYLO Open Super 500 badminton tournament starting on Tuesday. While Sen had shown tremendous form in the recently concluded French Open, Srikanth is on a comeback trail, and in the previous tournament narrowly beat world no.1 Kento Momota.
In the first-round match, Srikanth will be up against Japan's Koki Watanabe. On the other hand, Sen will face France's Thomas Rouxel in the opening match. Also in action will be Sameer Verma, who has performed beyond expectations in the last few tournaments. The 27-year-old will be up against Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn.
Among other Indians in the event, former champion Subhankar Dey will meet Korea's Lee Dong Keun. HS Prannoy has been pitted against Ireland's Nhat Nguyen, while Sourabh Verma will cross swords with Max Weisskirchen of Germany.
The men's doubles pair of B. Sumeeth Reddy and Manu Attri, women's doubles combination of Ashwini Ponnappa and N. Sikki Reddy will also look to get their confidence back when they compete in the tournament.
