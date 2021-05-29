2021 Tokyo Olympics | Will not miss Gopichand sir in Tokyo, proclaims PV Sindhu

Today at 2:26 PM
PV Sindhu asserted that she is not going to miss her coach-cum-mentor Pullela Gopichand in the upcoming 2021 Tokyo Olympics. The 2016 Rio Olympics silver medallist will be training under the supervision of her new coach Park Tae Sang ahead of the mega-event that begins on July 23, later this year.
PV Sindhu is the only Indian female shuttler to qualify for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, with Saina Nehwal’s hope all but over after the BWF decided to freeze rankings till the Games. She still remains India’s brightest medal prospect, with her currently placed as the 7th ranked women’s player in the world.
In the build-up to the mega-event, Sindhu has moved out of Gopichand Academy, where she’s trained all these years and is currently training under new coach Park Tae Sang and trainer Suchitra, in Hyderabad itself. The reigning world champion also asserted that she is not going to miss her long-term coach-cum-mentor Pullela Gopichand in the upcoming 2021 Tokyo Olympics.
“I will not miss Gopichand Sir in Tokyo. I am putting in about five-six hours with Park and Suchitra every day to keep myself ready for the Games,” said PV Sindhu, during an interview.
“Park’s personal attention has helped a lot. Ever since we have moved (from Gopichand Academy) to Gachibowli Stadium, the training has been great and the time spent has been worth it,” she added.
Apart from PV Sindhu, India’s top-ranked men’s player Sai Praneeth will also feature in the upcoming 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Meanwhile, the Indian duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty qualified in the men’s doubles event for the mega-event that is set for a July 23 start.
