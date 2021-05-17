2021 Tokyo Olympics | PV Sindhu's coach creating different situations in training to prepare her well

The cancellation of three Olympic qualifying tournaments in India, Malaysia and Singapore has left Indian shuttlers in dire straits with just 70 days left for the Olympics. However, with the relatively higher rankings, PV Sindhu might actually qualify for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics even without events happening.

The 2016 Rio Olympics silver medallist is currently training at the Gachibowli Stadium, in Hyderabad, with her Korean coach Park Tae Sang. With her expecting to face different players in the near future, PV Sindhu’s coach is creating different situations to prepare her well ahead of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

"Well, we were thinking that Singapore will be the last event before the Olympics but now we don't have another option, so I am playing matches against different players and my coach Park is trying to create match situations for me in training,” said PV Sindhu, to PTI.

"Different players have different styles like Tai Tzu (Ying) or Ratchanok (Intanon) have different styles of play but Park is there to guide me, to prepare me for it. Obviously, we will be playing each other after a few months and there will be something new in our games, so I will have to prepare for that,” she added.