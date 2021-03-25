Orleans Masters | Kidambi Srikanth, Saina Nehwal script easy victories

On the other hand, Saina Nehwal, who is yearning to log ranking points to make a fourth Olympics appearance later this year, also won her respective match against Ireland’s Rachel Darragh with scores of 21-9, 21-5, with the match lasting just 21 minutes. She will be up against France’s Marie Batomene in the second round. Meanwhile, HS Pronnay was eliminated by fellow Indian Kiran George in the men’s singles event.