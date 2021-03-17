2021 Tokyo Olympics | Main focus on fitness ahead of Games, states Chirag Shetty

Today at 5:15 PM
Indian doubles shuttler and 2021 Tokyo Olympic probable Chirag Shetty asserted that he is focusing on fitness and training in a busy calendar ahead of the Games, later this year. The shuttler is currently in Birmingham for the 2021 All England Open that kick-starts this Wednesday.
The Indian duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are currently ranked 3 in the world and is one of the nations title hopes in the upcoming 2021 Tokyo Olympics. While most of the tournaments scrapped last year owing to the pandemic, the shuttlers are now busy with tours right now in the build-up to the Games.
Chirag Shetty, already in Birmingham for the 2021 All England Open along with his partner, asserted that he is taking special care of fitness due to the cramped schedule including before landing in Tokyo. Meanwhile, India’s new coach Mathias Boe is overseeing the progress of the players till the mega-event later this year.
"Since it is an Olympic year there will be a lot of tournaments and training so we need to take extra care of our fitness. Last week, when we had a week off between the Swiss Open and All England Open we had a good training weekend in Zurich with our coach Mathias and it has been good so far. We have been working a lot on our fitness," said Chirag Shetty, during an interview with ANI.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.