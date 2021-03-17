2021 All England Open | All Indian players cleared for participation

Today at 4:16 PM
All the Indian shuttlers have been cleared to participate in the upcoming 2021 All England Open. Previously, three players from the Indian contingent at the All England Open, along with a staff were tested positive for Covid-19, hours before the scheduled start of the tournament.
The 2021 All England Open was supposed to kick-start this Wednesday at 9 am (GST), at Arena Birmingham, but was pushed back to 2 pm (GST), with some of the Covid-19 tests conducted on the players were deemed as ‘inconclusive’.
The recent results suggest that three players from the Indian camp, along with 1 staff have been detected positive for the Covid-19 virus. India’s coach Mathias Boe has questioned the authenticity of the Covid-19 reports since they have been in isolation in Zurich for the past two weeks, for the Swiss Open.
"We have three players and one member from the support staff who have tested positive. I find it completely absurd how this can happen since we have been isolated in Zurich since the Swiss Open started two weeks ago,” said Mathias Boe, as reported by sport.tv2.dk.
But, as per the latest reports, all the Indian players have been cleared for participating in the 2021 All England Open. In fact, it was Boe who posted on Instagram regarding the same.
"No positive tests in the team anyone. We are ready for All England," read Boe’s Instagram post.
