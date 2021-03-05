Swiss Open 2021 | PV Sindhu, Kidambu Srikanth and Aajay Jayaram enter quarter-finals

Meanwhile, Indian mixed doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponappa also progressed to the last-eight, having the better of Indonesian pair - Rinov Rivaldy and Pitha Haningtyas Mentari, with scores of 21-18 21-16. In the men’s doubles event, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty rolled over Indonesia’s Pramudya Kusumawardana and Yeremia Rambitan - 21-17, 20-22, 21-17.