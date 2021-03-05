Swiss Open 2021 | PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth and Aajay Jayaram enter quarter-finals

Yesterday at 1:22 PM
Top Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth and Ajay Jayaram all qualified for the quarter-finals of the 2021 Swiss Open on Thursday. Meanwhile, India’s mixed doubles pair - Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponappa and men’s doubles pair - Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty also scripted wins.
Reigning world champion PV Sindhu strolled past USA’s Iris Wang with scores of 21-13 21-14 in the women’s singles event at St. Jakobshalle in Basel, last day, while top-ranked Indian men’s player Kidambi Srikanth claimed a victory over France’s Thomas Rouxel.
Ajay Jayram, the third singles player in action on the second day of the tourney, edged past third-seeded Dane Rasmus Gemke with the final scores reading 21-18 17-21 21-13.
Meanwhile, Indian mixed doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponappa also progressed to the last-eight, having the better of Indonesian pair - Rinov Rivaldy and Pitha Haningtyas Mentari, with scores of 21-18 21-16. In the men’s doubles event, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty rolled over Indonesia’s Pramudya Kusumawardana and Yeremia Rambitan - 21-17, 20-22, 21-17.
PV Sindhu will be up against the fifth-seeded Thai Busanan Ongbamrungphan in the last-eight clash, while Kidambi Srikanth will go head-to-head with the sixth-seeded Kantaphon Wangcharoen from Thailand. Ajay Jayaram will face stiff competition from eighth-seeded Thai player Kunlavut Vitidsarn.
2012 Olympics medallist Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap had their Swiss outing cut short, with both of them eliminated in the first round on Wednesday itself.
