Swiss Open 2021 | Kidambi Srikanth and Sourabh Verma enter second round, HS Prannoy eliminated

Indian shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth and Sourabh Verma entered the second round of the ongoing Swiss Open, while H.S. Prannoy was eliminated from the meet. Reigning world champion P.V. Sindhu and 2012 Olympics Bronze medallist Saina Nehwal will both begin their campaign on Thursday.
The Swiss Open is a qualifying event for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, with the top crop of Indian shuttlers taking part in the meet. Kidambi Srikanth and Sourav Verma crossed the first hurdle on Wednesday evening by winning their respective games, in Basel.
Incidentally, Kidambi knocked out Sourabh’s brother - Sameer Verma - in the opening tie, with a scoreline of 17-21, 21-18, 21-11, with the match lasting a little more than an hour. On other hand, Sourabh had the better of Switzerland's Christian Kirchmayr 21-19, 21-18 in 43 minutes. HS Prannoy lost to Caljouw 19-21, 21-9, 17-21, in a match that lasted one hour and two minutes.
Meanwhile, mixed doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy pulled off an upset by defeating the second-seeded Indonesian pair of Hafiz Faizal and Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja with scores of 21-18, 21-10 to gain entry into the second round.
The second day of the tournament will see some of the biggest stars in action, with 2016 Olympic medallist P.V. Sindhu set to kick-off her campaign with a match against world no. 29 from Turkey, Neslihan Yigit, while veteran Saina Nehwal will be up against Thailand's Phittayapom Chaiwan.
Second-seeded doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are scheduled to play against Scottish twins Christopher Grimley and Matthew Grimley.
